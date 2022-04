This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

A Block in Time by Christiane Bird

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Cress Watercress by Gregory Maguire

The Path to Kindness: Poems of Connection and Joy edited by James Crews