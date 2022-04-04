"All My Rage" by Sabaa Tahir

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Sabaa Tahir comes "All My Rage," a brilliant, unforgettable, and heart-wrenching contemporary novel about family and forgiveness, love and loss, in a sweeping story that crosses generations and continents.

Sabaa Tahir first gained recognition for her bestselling young adult fantasy series, “An Ember in the Ashes,” which concluded in 2020. Her new novel, “All My Rage,” and is her first foray into young adult contemporary. In it she explores themes of family and forgiveness across generations, Tahir grew up as a Pakistani-Muslim girl in a predominantly white desert town which deepened her desire to tell this story.

Sabaa Tahir grew up in California’s Mojave Desert at her family’s eighteen-room motel. There, she spent her time devouring fantasy novels, raiding her brother’s comic book stash, and playing guitar badly. She began writing An Ember in the Ashes while working nights as a newspaper editor.

