"All of the Marvels" By Douglas Wolk

The thousands of superhero comic books that Marvel has published since 1961 make up a gigantic mountain that sits smack in the middle of contemporary culture.

Every schoolchild recognizes Marvel’s protagonists: Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men. Eighteen of the 100 highest-grossing movies of all time, from Avengers: Endgame to Black Panther, draw from the Marvel comics. The Marvel narrative is also the longest continuous, self-contained work of fiction ever created: over half a million pages to date, with thousands of contributors.

Douglas Wolk is the author of "All the Marvels, A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told."

A National Arts Journalism Program Fellow and winner of the Eisner Award for Best Comics-Related Book, Wolk is a lifelong comics reader and an expert on all things Marvel, and that knowledge shines throughout as he tackles the comics’ world of constant spectacle and drama.