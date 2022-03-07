© 2022
The Roundtable

Mark Morris Dance Group at The Egg 3/11

Published March 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
Mark Morris Dance Group
Mat Hayward
/
Mark Morris Dance Group

Mark Morris has been hailed as the most successful and influential choreographers alive, and indisputably the most musical -- and his company has been called the preeminent modern dance organization of our time.

The Mark Morris Dance Group will be at The Egg in Albany on Friday, March 11th accompanied by the MMDG Music Ensemble they will perform ”Words” and “Jenn & Spencer” – the program will also include “Gloria.” In 2015, Morris was inducted into the Whitney Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, New York.

