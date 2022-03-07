Mark Morris Dance Group at The Egg 3/11

Mark Morris has been hailed as the most successful and influential choreographers alive, and indisputably the most musical -- and his company has been called the preeminent modern dance organization of our time.

The Mark Morris Dance Group will be at The Egg in Albany on Friday, March 11th accompanied by the MMDG Music Ensemble they will perform ”Words” and “Jenn & Spencer” – the program will also include “Gloria.” In 2015, Morris was inducted into the Whitney Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, New York.