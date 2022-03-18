Patton Oswalt at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall tonight

Patton Oswalt is a multi-hyphenate talent (actor, writer, comedian) and award-winning performer. From his comedy specials to more than 200 film and television roles including Parks and Recreation, for which he received a TV Critics Choice Award, Oswalt chooses work that inspires him and entertains audiences.

In 2020, Oswalt’s Emmy nominated Netflix special I Love Everything was widely applauded upon release –“I Love Everything...is one of the best stand-up sets you’ll see this year,” according to RogerEbert.com; he also received a Grammy nomination for his comedy album of the same name.

Tonight at 7PM - Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh? will take place at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.