© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

SPAC Education and Community Programs - and event with poet Richard Blanco on 3/19

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
SPAC
/

For over 50 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been known as a presenter of world class performances, fewer people know that over the past 5 years SPAC has significantly enhanced its role as a center for innovative and accessible arts education and community programs. SPAC Education has grown exponentially over the past 5 years – from serving 5 to 50,000 students annually, building partnerships with more than 120 schools and nonprofits in the Capital Region, and bringing more than 400 arts education events to the community every single year.

Senior Director of Education Dennis Moench joins us to discuss education and community events at SPAC.

On March 19 there will be a WAMC@SPAC event entitled “How to Love a Country with Richard Blanco.” Joe Donahue will be in conversation with the fifth Presidential Inaugural Poet in U.S. History.

Tags

The Roundtable SPACeducationarts educationpoetRICHARD BLANCOElizabeth Sobolsaratoga springs
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue