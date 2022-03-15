SPAC Education and Community Programs - and event with poet Richard Blanco on 3/19

For over 50 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been known as a presenter of world class performances, fewer people know that over the past 5 years SPAC has significantly enhanced its role as a center for innovative and accessible arts education and community programs. SPAC Education has grown exponentially over the past 5 years – from serving 5 to 50,000 students annually, building partnerships with more than 120 schools and nonprofits in the Capital Region, and bringing more than 400 arts education events to the community every single year.

Senior Director of Education Dennis Moench joins us to discuss education and community events at SPAC.

On March 19 there will be a WAMC@SPAC event entitled “How to Love a Country with Richard Blanco.” Joe Donahue will be in conversation with the fifth Presidential Inaugural Poet in U.S. History.