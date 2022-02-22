© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Tony Award winning director David Cromer discusses MTC's world premiere "Prayer for the French Republic" by Joshua Harmon

Published February 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
Prayer for the French Republic - artwork
Manhattan Theatre Club

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately await news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?"

Following five generations of a French Jewish family, the new play “Prayer for the French Republic” is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. The powerful world premiere comes from acclaimed playwright Joshua Harmon and director David Cromer. Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Prayer for the French Republic opened Tuesday, February 1 at New York City Center – Stage I and is scheduled to run through March 13.

Actor and director David Cromer has received a Tony Award - for direction of "The Band’s Visit," a Drama Desk Award, three Obie Awards, three Lucille Lortel Awards, a Joe A. Callaway Award, four Jeff Awards, and in 2010 was made a MacArthur Foundation Fellow.

