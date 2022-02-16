John McEuen at The Linda 2/27

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founder John McEuen tells the stories and sings the songs of years of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band music and more at The Linda on February 27th. He joins us this morning.

His multi-media show with archival photographs, film, (including 8mm footage from 1967), “…Circle…” session photos, and NGDB music in front of screen takes us on his 50+ year journey – interwoven with Dirt Band favorites, hot bluegrass, and new music.

John McEuen has performed for 50 years worldwide with his banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Often referred to as ‘the String Wizard’, he humorously weaves stories of his travels and family life (he has raised 7 kids), taking us on a multi-media show through where his musical path has taken him.