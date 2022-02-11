© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Actor and novelist Carol Drinkwater

Published February 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
Carol Drinkwater - An Act of Love - Penguin.jpg
Penguin

Actress Carol Drinkwater is probably best known for her role as Helen Herriot in the BBC series All Creatures Great and Small. Also an accomplished novelist, she has achieved bestselling status with her much-loved memoirs of life on an olive farm in Provence.

Carol has been invited to work with UNESCO to help found an Olive Heritage Trail around the Mediterranean Basin. The aim is to create peace within the region and honor the heritage of this sacred tree.

She joins us this morning to discuss her latest novel, "An Act of Love," her thoughts on the hit PBS reboot of All Creatures Great and Small and life in France.

Tags

The Roundtable actornovel
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue