Actor and novelist Carol Drinkwater

Actress Carol Drinkwater is probably best known for her role as Helen Herriot in the BBC series All Creatures Great and Small. Also an accomplished novelist, she has achieved bestselling status with her much-loved memoirs of life on an olive farm in Provence.

Carol has been invited to work with UNESCO to help found an Olive Heritage Trail around the Mediterranean Basin. The aim is to create peace within the region and honor the heritage of this sacred tree.

She joins us this morning to discuss her latest novel, "An Act of Love," her thoughts on the hit PBS reboot of All Creatures Great and Small and life in France.