Albany Symphony presents two February concerts

This month, just in time for Valentine’s, Music Director David Alan Miller and the Albany Symphony welcome back two favorite virtuoso pianists for weekends of hot and thrilling music sure to make for perfect date nights.

On Saturday, February 12th at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre they will perform Serge Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. The Valentine’s Weekend program also includes Tchaikovsky’s masterful Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique,” and New York City-based British composer Hannah Kendall’s The Spark Catchers.

On Saturday Feb. 26 at 7:30pm and Sunday Feb. 27 at 3pm, Kevin Cole—the foremost interpreter of the music of George Gershwin—makes his long-awaited triumphant return for a special program including a rare presentation of an iconic favorite. David Alan Miller and Kevin Cole join us this morning.