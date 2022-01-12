Donald Cohen on how the plunder of public goods transformed America

Donald Cohen is the founder and executive director of In the Public Interest, an Oakland, California–based national research and policy center that studies public goods and services.

As people reach for social justice and better lives, they create public goods—free education, public health, open parks, clean water, and many others—that must be kept out of the market. When private interests take over, they strip public goods of their power to lift people up, creating instead a tool to diminish democracy, further inequality, and separate us from each other.

"The Privatization of Everything," by Donald Cohen, the founder of In the Public Interest, an organization dedicated to shared prosperity and the common good, chronicles the efforts to turn our public goods into private profit centers.

