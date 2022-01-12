© 2022
The Roundtable

Donald Cohen on how the plunder of public goods transformed America

Published January 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
Donald Cohen is the founder and executive director of In the Public Interest, an Oakland, California–based national research and policy center that studies public goods and services.

As people reach for social justice and better lives, they create public goods—free education, public health, open parks, clean water, and many others—that must be kept out of the market. When private interests take over, they strip public goods of their power to lift people up, creating instead a tool to diminish democracy, further inequality, and separate us from each other.

"The Privatization of Everything," by Donald Cohen, the founder of In the Public Interest, an organization dedicated to shared prosperity and the common good, chronicles the efforts to turn our public goods into private profit centers.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
