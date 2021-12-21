© 2021
Massachusetts now recommends masks indoors, calling up National Guard for hospital assistance, limiting elective surgeries
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Published December 21, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST
James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks
The Perfect Escape by Leah Konen
The Other Family: A Novel by Wendy Corsi Staub
Levon's Man: Woodstock, the Death of Richard Manuel, and My Decade Managing The Band by Joe Forno Jr.
Music Is History by Questlove
The Christmas Owl: Based on the True Story of a Little Owl Named Rockefeller by Gideon Sterer and Ellen Kalish, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki
Sonny Rollins Plays the Bridge by Gary Golio, illustrated by James Ransome
The Sunflower Cast a Spell To Save Us From The Void by Jackie Wang
Why Labelle Matters by Adele Bertei (Part of: Music Matters series)
The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney and Paul Muldoon

The Roundtable
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
