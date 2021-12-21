Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks

The Perfect Escape by Leah Konen

The Other Family: A Novel by Wendy Corsi Staub

Levon's Man: Woodstock, the Death of Richard Manuel, and My Decade Managing The Band by Joe Forno Jr.

Music Is History by Questlove

The Christmas Owl: Based on the True Story of a Little Owl Named Rockefeller by Gideon Sterer and Ellen Kalish, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki

Sonny Rollins Plays the Bridge by Gary Golio, illustrated by James Ransome

The Sunflower Cast a Spell To Save Us From The Void by Jackie Wang

Why Labelle Matters by Adele Bertei (Part of: Music Matters series)

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney and Paul Muldoon