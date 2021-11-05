© 2021
The Roundtable

Chris Hedges new book on trauma and transformation in prisons

Published November 5, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Chris Hedges has taught courses in drama, literature, philosophy, and history since 2013 in the college degree program offered by Rutgers University at East Jersey State Prison and other New Jersey prisons. In his first class at East Jersey State Prison, where students read and discussed plays by Amiri Baraka and August Wilson, among others, his class set out to write a play of their own.

In writing the play, "Caged," which would run for a month in 2018 to sold-out audiences at The Passage Theatre in Trenton, New Jersey, and later be published, students gave words to the grief and suffering they and their families have endured, as well as to their hopes and dreams.

The class’s artistic and personal discovery, as well as transformation, is chronicled in heart-breaking detail in "Our Class."

