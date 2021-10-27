Live At The Linda featuring Emily Wolfe and Wild Adriatic

From Austin, Texas Emily Wolfe transcends the ranks of ordinary musicians. A self-taught guitar player starting at the age of 5, Wolfe has honed her craft over the past 22 years and continues to take her playing to the next level. After self-releasing her ep “roulette” in 2014 followed by single “Atta Blues” in 2016, Emily used 2017 and 2018 to strategize and write new music. She released a debut self-titled, full-length album in February 2019, produced by Ben Tanner of the Alabama Shakes. The second full-length from Emily Wolfe, “Outlier,” released June 25th, 2021 on Crows Feet Records,

Wolfe has been described as a sonic merging of PJ Harvey and Jack White and is guaranteed to not disappoint early fans who are already along for the ride to greatness. Featured by the wall street journal, MTV, NPR, and American Songwriter, Wolfe has shared stages with the likes of Heart, The Pretenders, and Gary Clark Jr.. She’s played the Linda twice in the year prior to the pandemic shut down and she’s back again to rock The Linda roof on this Nov. 5TH. Join us live and in person and experience it for yourself. But first, from February 2020, here is Emily Wolfe.

Rooted in the rowdy spirit of rock & roll, from their home base in Saratoga Springs, Wild Adriatic has built an international audience on a combination of groove, grit, and guitar-heavy swagger.

“We’re silly weirdos living out our childhood fantasy and we feel so lucky to be able to continue chasing the dream,” says drummer Mateo. Singer and guitarist Travis Gray agrees, saying that the goal is ultimately to continue to celebrate the electricity and elation of playing in a traveling band. “We love this,” he adds. “We’re just normal dudes who are lucky to be supported by fans who buy tickets and come out to shows, and we like to hang out with them. We aren't trying to take ourselves too seriously. We're trying to connect. We're trying to feel." And connect they do, wild a brings with it the next level of the explosive & fun live performance that gained them early acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, USA Today, and The Huffington Post. We were lucky enough to have them be one of the bands to help us reopen The Linda after 15 months of shutdown. From July 22nd, 2021 here is Wild Adriatic.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for “Live At The Linda,” recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Join us here next week for Jeremy Messersmith and Joan Kelsey’s Silver Lining.

