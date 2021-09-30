"Bernstein's Wall" Feature Documentary To Screen At Woodstock Film Festival

The 22nd Annual Woodstock Film Festival is on in the Hudson Valley through this coming Sunday, October 3. One of the featured films is a new documentary about the legendary conductor and composer, Leonard Bernstein. In “Bernstein’s Wall,” filmmaker Douglas Tirola uses primarily Bernstein’s own voice and video recordings to describe and explain his life -- his life in the music and art world and the world at large.

Douglas Tirola is an award-winning director and producer whose documentaries have been distributed around the world and have premiered at some of the most prestigious film festivals including Sundance, Tribeca, Berlin, HotDocs, and SXSW. He is the owner and president of 4th Row Films, a movie and television production company. He joins us to talk about “Bernstein’s Wall” - which screens as part of the Woodstock Film Festival on Sunday, October 3 at 7:30pm at Tinker Street Cinema.