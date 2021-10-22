© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2021 North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show

Published October 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
Selection of sculptures featured in the 2021 North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show (NBOSS)
Photos by Sarah LaDuke
/
Selection of sculptures featured in the 2021 North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show (NBOSS)

The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show - or NBOSS - is one of the region’s premiere arts events of the summer/fall season, featuring work by some of the best artists from southern Vermont and throughout the northeast for the last 23 years.

In addition to sculptures by 28 artists scattered throughout the village of North Bennington, the Bennington Museum hosts an additional 20 sculptures by 18 artists.

I went to North Bennington recently and looked at some of the featured sculptures with NBOSS organizer and artist Joe Chirchirillo and artist Amy Anselmo.

NBOSS will have a closing reception at the Bennington Museum on October 30. The sculptures are on view through November 7.

Tags

The RoundtablesculptureoutdoorNorth Benningtonartistartbennington museum
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More