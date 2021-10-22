2021 North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show

The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show - or NBOSS - is one of the region’s premiere arts events of the summer/fall season, featuring work by some of the best artists from southern Vermont and throughout the northeast for the last 23 years.

In addition to sculptures by 28 artists scattered throughout the village of North Bennington, the Bennington Museum hosts an additional 20 sculptures by 18 artists.

I went to North Bennington recently and looked at some of the featured sculptures with NBOSS organizer and artist Joe Chirchirillo and artist Amy Anselmo.

NBOSS will have a closing reception at the Bennington Museum on October 30. The sculptures are on view through November 7.