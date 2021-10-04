© 2021
How control of the world's oceans shapes the fate of the superpowers

Published October 4, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
In "To Rule the Waves," author Bruce Jones conducts us on a fascinating voyage through the great modern ports and naval bases of this era. Along the way, the book illustrates how global commerce works, that we are amidst a global naval arms race, and why the oceans are so crucial to America's standing going forward.

Bruce D. Jones directs the Project on International Order and Strategy of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution, where for four years he was also vice president. He has lived and worked in Asia, Africa, and Europe, including serving with UN operations in Kosovo and the Middle East. He has documented the changing dynamics of world power in several previous books about international affairs. He has been a senior advisor to the World Bank and has lectured or been a nonresident fellow at Princeton, Stanford, Yale, and New York University.

