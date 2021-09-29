© 2021
The Roundtable

Food Pantries For The Capital District

Published September 29, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
The Food Pantries logo

Given unprecedented times, The Food Pantries for the Capital District is working to ensure that our local food pantries are prepared in the face of circumstances which are devastating to the most vulnerable community members.

With schools now re-opened, hourly and low wage workers losing income, businesses still hurting, and seniors feeling isolated. Local food pantries are able to help.

Natasha Pernicka is the Executive Director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District and joins us this morning.

Tags

The Roundtablefood pantries for the capital districtfood pantriesassistancenatasha pernickaWAMC Fund Drive
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
