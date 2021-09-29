Given unprecedented times, The Food Pantries for the Capital District is working to ensure that our local food pantries are prepared in the face of circumstances which are devastating to the most vulnerable community members.

With schools now re-opened, hourly and low wage workers losing income, businesses still hurting, and seniors feeling isolated. Local food pantries are able to help.

Natasha Pernicka is the Executive Director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District and joins us this morning.