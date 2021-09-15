"The Child Code" By Dr. Danielle Dick

Parenting is hard, and it’s even harder to keep up with the constantly changing and often contradictory parenting advice of the moment. But the obsession with parenting ignores a fundamental biological fact: that genetics affects every aspect of human behavior, and every child is uniquely “coded” with predispositions that affect everything from fearfulness, to impulsivity, to happiness.

In "The Child Code," Dr. Danielle Dick, award-winning Commonwealth Professor of Psychology and Human and Molecular Genetics at Virginia Commonwealth University, draws from her research in developmental behavior genetics to debunk the myth that parenting techniques alone can determine a child’s behavior and future.