Shakespeare & Company Presents "hang"

In debbie tucker green's dark comedy, “hang,” three individuals face off in a stark government room where justice hangs in the balance. A devastating decision with lingering consequences forms the underpinning of this unique and riveting story.

“hang” was a runaway hit at the Royal Court in London makes its regional debut at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The production runs September 10 through October 3 at the Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox, MA.

To tell us more about “hang” and the rest of the Shakespeare and Company season, we welcome the director of the play, Regge Life and Shakespeare & Company’s Artistic Director Allyn Burrows.