© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Shakespeare & Company Presents "hang"

Published September 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Artwork for "hang" at Shakespeare & Company
Provided
/
Shakespeare & Company

In debbie tucker green's dark comedy, “hang,” three individuals face off in a stark government room where justice hangs in the balance. A devastating decision with lingering consequences forms the underpinning of this unique and riveting story.

“hang” was a runaway hit at the Royal Court in London makes its regional debut at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The production runs September 10 through October 3 at the Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox, MA.

To tell us more about “hang” and the rest of the Shakespeare and Company season, we welcome the director of the play, Regge Life and Shakespeare & Company’s Artistic Director Allyn Burrows.

Tags

The Roundtablesummer theatre 2021Shakespeare and Companytheater
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More