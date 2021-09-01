Simon Winchester - Interview On "Land" In Three Parts
Simon Winchester - author of "The Professor and the Madman" and "The Perfectionists" - examines what we human beings are doing - and have done - with the billions of acres that together make up the solid surface of our planet. His new book is "Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World."
This interview appears here and originally aired as an episode of The Book Show. It is airing in 3 parts this week on The Roundtable.
Joe Donahue will be in conversation with Simon and Setsuko Winchester as part of The Albany Book Festival on September 25.