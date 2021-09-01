© 2021
The Roundtable

Simon Winchester - Interview On "Land" In Three Parts

Published September 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT
Simon Winchester - author of "The Professor and the Madman" and "The Perfectionists" - examines what we human beings are doing - and have done - with the billions of acres that together make up the solid surface of our planet. His new book is "Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World."

This interview appears here and originally aired as an episode of The Book Show. It is airing in 3 parts this week on The Roundtable.

Joe Donahue will be in conversation with Simon and Setsuko Winchester as part of The Albany Book Festival on September 25.

Tags

The Roundtableconservationcapitalismamerican indiansearthcolonialismlandsimon winchestervaluepropertyownership
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
