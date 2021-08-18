Berkshire Opera Festival Presents Verdi's Falstaff

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) returns to the Mahaiwe stage in Great Barrington, MA this year with none other than one of the greatest comedic operas ever composed, Giuseppe Verdi’s Falstaff – with performances on August 21, 24 and 27.

Falstaff is adapted from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV. One of only two comedies written by Verdi and his final opera (written when Verdi was almost 80 years old), Falstaff tells the story of Sir John Falstaff’s fruitless search for money by writing love letters to wealthy women and the hilarious trouble that ensues.

We welcome Berkshire Opera Festival Artistic director/co-founder Brian Garman and Sebastian Catana -singing the title role in Falstaff.