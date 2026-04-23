Love and Art

On this week’s 51%, WAMC’s Sarah LaDuke speaks with actress and comedian Cecily Strong about her role in the new off-Broadway production of What Happened Was… in New York City. We also chat with writer Lori Carlson-Hijuelos, wife of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author Oscar Hijuelos, about how they supported and pushed each other creatively during their 15-year marriage. WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha also meets an up-and-coming Albany, New York band showcasing the softer center of the hardcore rock scene.

Guests: Cecily Strong, star of What Happened Was...; Lori Carlson-Hijuelos, author of A Writing Marriage: With Excerpts from Blue Antiquity

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.