Ramsammy removed as president of HVCC

Roger Ramsammy has been removed as president of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against him. The college’s Board of Trustees voted to terminate its contract with Ramsammy Tuesday night.

Ramsammy, who was placed on leave in May, had led HVCC since July 2018. Board Chair Neil Kelleher says the college cannot share specific details of the complaint due to ongoing personnel and legal matters, but “the Board wishes to send a strong message that Hudson Valley does not tolerate inappropriate behavior by any or toward any member of the college community.” Ramsammy’s personal attorney called the misconduct claim baseless when it surfaced.

"Members of our community must know that the college and its Board of Trustees follow clearly established policies and procedures for addressing any employee complaint, claim or allegation in a fair, thorough and expeditious manner," Kelleher said in a statement following the Board vote Tuesday night.

Louis Coplin, the recently retired president for student affairs at HVCC, was appointed officer in charge when Ramsammy was put on leave and will continue in that role. Kelleher says the Board will begin a search for a new president.