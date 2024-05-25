Town and village of Colonie under boil water advisory

The Latham Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the town and village of Colonie.

The district says the water system lost pressure around 5 p.m. Friday because of a water main break on Mill Road in Latham.

Crews were working to repair the main and the district will collect samples to ensure the water is safe to drink. Once the repair is complete, the boil water advisory will likely remain for 48 hours, according to the district.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, washing dishes, brushing teeth, preparing food and making ice.

For more information, people can contact the Latham Water District at 518-783-2750 or the Albany County Department of Health at 518-447-4620.