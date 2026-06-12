Democrats in the NY-21 Congressional primary debate

The Democrats running in the primary for New York’s 21st Congressional District debated on CBS6 in Albany Thursday evening.

The two candidates outlined their backgrounds and expertise during the hour-long debate. Both emphasized their life-long ties to the district. Blake Gendebien highlighted his farm while Stuart Amoriell pointed to his business background. Amoriell said he entered the race because he is angry.

“I have seen the heartbreaking collapse of our communities and it has left me frustrated and angry. The time for timid politics is over.”

Gendebien emphasized his rural roots.

“I’m not a politician. I’m a patriot. Washington has totally left us high and dry. It’s time to send a farmer to Congress. We have enough wealthy politicians.”

The Democratic primary is June 23rd

