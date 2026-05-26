Cara Chapman, NCPR
Cara Chapman covers the Champlain Valley for North Country Public Radio.
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We sent each of them — and the Democrats also vying for the seat — 10 questions about what they see as the top issues facing their potential constituents, how they'd tackle them, and how they'd emulate and differ from outgoing GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Below are their responses.
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We sent each of them — and their Republican counterparts — 10 questions to get an idea of why they're running to represent the North Country, how they plan to tackle major issues, and how they'd engage with constituents across a sprawling rural district.