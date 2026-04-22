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All Things Considered

NY-21 congressional candidate decries petition challenges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Stuart Amoriell
Layla Wolfberg Photography
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Amoriell for New York - Facebook
Stuart Amoriell

A Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District claims some party leaders are trying to push him off the primary ballot.

Lake Placid businessman Stuart Amoriell entered the congressional race on December 3rd. During a virtual press conference Wednesday, he claimed that his opponent Blake Gendebien and some Democratic committee members challenged his petition, in order to get him off the ballot.

“They’re trying to circumvent the democratic process so that the voters don’t have a choice. This would be okay if our signatures weren’t valid, but the Board of Elections said these objections do not have merit. So they were trying to suppress the will of the people.”

An email to WAMC from Blake Gendebien’s campaign manager Michael Waller states:
"If Mr. Amoriell's petitions are all valid and he did not submit fraudulent signatures, then he has absolutely nothing to worry about. This challenge is happening because his petitions gave voters legitimate cause to bring it, and contrary to Mr. Amoriell's statements, that process is still playing out at the BOE and in the courts. North Country voters deserve a fair democratic process that ensures their voices — and only their voices — are heard."
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News Stuart Amoriell NY21NY-21NY Congress-21Blake Gendebien
Pat Bradley
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