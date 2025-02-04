Democratic county chairs support dairy farmer Blake Gendebien to run in NY-21 special election

The 15 Democratic county chairs in New York’s 21st district have selected their candidate for a special election to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Elise Stefanik. Stefanik, who has represented the sprawling district since 2015, was nominated by President Trump to become ambassador to the United Nations.

The Democratic chairs issued a statement on Tuesday announcing their unanimous support for Lisbon dairy farmer Blake Gendebien, calling him an “outsider to the political arena” who “embodies the voice and grit that distinguishes” the district.

Gendebien will be nominated if and when Governor Kathy Hochul calls for a special election to fill Stefanik’s seat. Democrats who control the state legislature are considering changing the law to allow Hochul to delay a special election beyond what is currently a roughly three-month window when Stefanik resigns.

New York GOP Chair Ed Cox called Gendebien a “radical Far Left Democrat” and said Republicans will hold the seat in what is “unquestionably Trump Country.” A number of Republicans are seeking the nomination from county party leaders.