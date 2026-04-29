Amoriell ballot petitions ruled valid

There will be a Democratic primary in June in the race for New York’s 21st District Congressional seat.

A legal challenge to Lake Placid businessman Stuart Amoriell’s petitions to get on the ballot was dismissed last week. The final step was a vote Tuesday by the state Board of Elections.

In a brief meeting, the board approved all staff recommendations regarding ballot access. Amoriell’s was among those determined to be valid. The board found that 1,527 signatures were valid - 1,250 were required.

Amoriell, who joined the race in December, released a statement that says in part “The Democratic establishment tried to commit fraud against the voters of NY-21, betraying the democratic process and the rule of law. They tried to silence the voices of North Country families before a single vote was cast. The courts rejected them. The Board of Elections rejected them. Democracy won today.”

Amoriell will face St. Lawrence County farmer Blake Gendebien in the June 23rd Democratic primary.

