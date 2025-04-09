NY 21st District Democratic Congressional candidate Blake Gendebien holds a town hall in Plattsburgh

Despite the fact that there is no longer a special election in New York’s northernmost Congressional district, the candidate chosen by county Democratic chairs is continuing his campaign for the general election in 2026. Blake Gendebien held a town hall in Plattsburgh Tuesday evening to take questions from the public.

Incumbent New York 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was nominated by President Trump to serve as UN Ambassador and if confirmed she would resign her seat, triggering a special election. But on March 27th the President withdrew her nomination and Stefanik will retain her House seat as Republicans cling to a narrow majority.

The Democrat candidate selected by the district's party chairs to run in the special election is continuing his campaign.

Plattsburgh’s Strand Theatre was filled with those who wanted to meet Lisbon farmer Blake Gendebien and find out about his policy stances. Dannemora resident Clement Couture came because he is dissatisfied with the federal administration.

“We’re hoping that he’s going to be a good alternative to Elise Stefanik. And it seems like he is. Just the little bit that we’ve learned about his background so far he seems like he’s a good person. He knows how to work having been a farmer. And he seems like he wants to establish some change from what we’re experiencing now. So, we’re here to find out more about him,” Couture said.

“My name is Blake Gendebien and I am running to replace Elise Stefanik in the upcoming election.”

The Democrat told the crowd about his background and said his campaign is not a vanity project.

“I do not have a deep dark hole in my soul. I genuinely, ah, this is for you,” Gendebien told the crowd. “This is for my friends and neighbors. This is for the North Country and making this a better place to live. And we need to protect those programs that help make our lives better.”

Questions were wide-ranging during the hour-long town hall.

Plattsburgh resident Seamus Madden questioned how a Democrat can win in a district that tends to vote Republican.

“If there’s any hope for you to have any fighting chance against Elise Stefanik or any other Republican challenger it’s probably going to be through this Northern Tier,” posed Madden.

“Certainly in a special election we had a huge advantage. The chairs, who I’m very grateful for, they selected a very moderate pragmatic candidate in myself,” Gendebien responded. “I am very close to the middle and I’m not going to apologize for being a moderate leader. I’m not going to apologize for wanting to work on things that we can actually get done. And that’s the secret to winning rural America back.”

An advocate for the LGBTQ community, who did not identify themselves, was concerned that Gendebien would not advocate for them because he is a moderate.

“In no way shape or form does me being a moderate mean that I am not supportive of the LGBTQ community. One of the main reasons I’m here is because I don’t like bullies. I have an aversion to bullying,” emphasized Gendebien. “I will stand with anybody. I can’t stand to watch people get mistreated. And I’ve been watching the words, the dog whistles, the awful, awful rhetoric and awful language. I can’t stand it and it’s one of the reasons why I’m here.”

President Trump has hinted that Congresswoman Stefanik could be appointed to a different position in his administration. Gendebien says he expects that to happen and guesses there could be a special election before 2026.

“I do think there’s a good chance of her resigning in the middle of summer sometime and then having a special election this fall, absolutely,” Gendebien said.

A number of Republicans had expressed interest in running in the special election. GOP county chairs had not chosen a candidate before Stefanik’s nomination as UN ambassador was withdrawn.

Gendebien plans to hold town halls in Potsdam, Rome, and Canajoharie this month.