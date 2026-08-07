Emily Russell, NCPR
Emily Russell is the Adirondack reporter and assistant news director at North Country Public Radio.
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It’s mid-May at the Long Lake Fish and Game Club and the students are part of the Long Lake school district’s Clay Target Club. Furlong, who teaches math and science, is the club's advisor.
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Adirondack reporter Emily Russell went for a short hike up Stewart Mountain in Chestertown and sent back an audio postcard.
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Lake Placid entrepreneur Stuart Amoriell says his Congressional campaign is about pushing for a “just and compassionate immigration policy,” but he has also made affordability a key focus.
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Spring brings lots to look at in the Adirondack Mountains and the concentration required for trail running means runners can't help but appreciate Spring's beauty.
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New York state forest ranger Robbi Mecus died climbing in Alaska. She's remembered by the many people she helped, through search and rescue missions and her leadership in the LGBTQ climbing community.
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Good hiking trails can be hard to come by on the East Coast. That's why some people are working to expand the network of available trails by carving new public trails through private land.
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A teenager who fled the war in Ukraine is graduating from a junior boarding school in rural New York. His senior year included lessons in skiing and english and a lot of time helping on a farm.
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In upstate New York, spring is breathing new life into the woods. We go for a hike in the Adirondack Mountains.
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Parks across the country are celebrating the 200th anniversary of Fredrick Law Olmsted's birth. Olmsted designed a number of parks in the U.S., including New York's crown jewel, Central Park.