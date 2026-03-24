Burlington police, city leaders criticized for role in ICE action

A raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in South Burlington earlier this month has created a storm of controversy over the actions of local and state law enforcement agencies. During Monday evening’s Burlington City Council meeting, more than 60 people detailed their experiences and what they witnessed.

The ICE enforcement action in South Burlington began with a chase that caused a traffic accident and then moved to a home on Dorset Street. As events unfolded on March 11, Migrant Justice activated its rapid response network, and Vermonters surrounded the house peacefully throughout the day.

When the federal agents received a warrant late in the day, they broke down the door and detained three people – none of whom were on the warrant and whom were subsequently released by federal judges.

Since these events, controversy has swirled regarding whether members of local law enforcement aided ICE – a violation of Vermont’s Fair and Impartial Policing Act. That collaboration was a key theme during Monday’s public comment session during the Burlington City Council meeting.

Burlington resident Ashley Smith:

“The State Police, the South Burlington Police, the Burlington Police worked hand and glove with ICE and Border Patrol to illegally carry out an arrest of three people who were not on a warrant. They brutalized people. They tear gassed people. They pepper sprayed people without cause at all.”

Many of those who commented described violent police actions. Ward 3 resident Lee Morrigan said she is still recovering from her experiences during the ICE raid.

“While my hands were on my head I was pepper sprayed. My head was repeatedly slammed into a car. I was kicked. I am not alone in these injuries. And this is what the federal government could never understand: there is nothing you can do to make good people stop protecting their neighbors.”

Burlington resident Kristen Fiore refuted claims by the police that they were there to protect the public.

“After the last federal agents had driven off, gone too were our local and state police. I donned my gloves and eyewash in the northbound lane of Dorset Street to assist two people crying red streaks down their faces, blinded by chemicals. I looked to my right and I saw headlights. Not only had the police left us to care for ourselves, they had opened the road to live traffic. And with people in the street who were unable to see and actively receiving medical care, there were incoming cars.”

Mayor Emma Mulvaney Stanak and her administration came under fire from several residents, including Maggie Chadwell.

“Emma has asked us to, quote, please consider that without having our local police on the scene potentially worse escalations could have occurred, end quote. Three of our neighbors were kidnapped and our community was attacked for protecting them. You do not get to rank the harm that was caused and that BPD was complicit in.”

“Ari Moskowitz, go ahead."

"I do not believe this administration has shown the courage or consistency to protect the most vulnerable," Moskowitz stated. "Real leadership shows up especially when it’s difficult. It really pains me to say this but I am officially calling for the resignation of Mayor Emma. Enough is enough.”

The mayor did not respond to the criticism, but acknowledged that people are frustrated with the pace of the incident review.

Following public comments, the city council held a work session on the ICE raid in South Burlington. Interim Burlington Police Chief Shaun Burke provided a timeline of their actions.

“At 5:50 p.m. federal agents began removing detainees from the residence. Demonstrators began to converge on the vehicles to impede the federal agents. BPD personnel moved to the area of the transport vehicles to assist with crowd control.”

Ward 6 Democrat Becca Brown McKnight chastised the police, saying the department’s duty is to area residents and not federal agents.

“For me as a human being with a functioning brain and soul, I will say clearly that what happened on March 11th is not right and I will not stand for it. How can BPD justify helping ICE, which is clearly a rogue out-of-control agency in violation of both resident safety and the Constitution? So at what point do we just say no?”

The Burlington City Council will hold a special public meeting on Tuesday March 31st and have invited stakeholders such as Migrant Justice, the Vermont Asylum Assistance Project, ACLU-VT and others to discuss the aftermath and further hear about the ICE raid in South Burlington.

In the face of public criticism last week, South Burlington Police Chief Bill Breault said his department did not aid ICE and followed Vermont’s Safe and Impartial Policing mandates.

