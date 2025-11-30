Police shoot Troy man after alleged domestic incident, shots fired at responding officers

According to the Troy Police Department and the office of Mayor Carmella Mantello, 41-year-old Michael Rodriguez was shot by officers after firing multiple shots at police responding to “an adult female who reported that she was being chased by an ex-partner at her residence on Ferry Street.” Per the police account, Rodriguez dropped his firearm and illegal narcotics after being shot by police following a chase through a parking lot. Rodriguez – who is on parole over charges of Attempted Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment and was convicted upon a plea of guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in 2019 – is currently in police custody at a local area hospital and will face charges due to his actions during the incident. He is described as being in critical condition. The woman who called the police over Rodriguez’s alleged behavior was unharmed, as were the responding officers. Prosecutors from the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office will be tasked with handling legal proceedings of any charges against Rodriguez. In a statement, Mantello said she is “grateful to the selfless and dedicated men and women of our Troy Police Department,” and that the incident is a “stark reminder that at any moment, even a seemingly routine call can escalate into a critical and dangerous situation. I am deeply relieved that our officers and the community are unharmed. We will continue to support our police department as the investigation proceeds and ensure that justice is served accordingly.”

This story will be updated.