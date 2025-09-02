Plattsburgh Town Supervisor running for NY Assembly

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman formally announced his New York State Assembly campaign Tuesday/this afternoon.

Current 115th District Assemblyman D. Billy Jones will officially leave his seat on Friday, and a special election is expected to be called shortly thereafter. Candidates in such an election are chosen by the county party chairs in the district, and last Friday the Democratic chairs of Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties announced Michael Cashman to be the Democratic nominee.

On Tuesday Cashman formally accepted.

“I am Michael Cashman and I am running to represent the 115th Assembly District.”

A native of Massachusetts and a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, Cashman has been the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor for nine years. He was emotional during parts of his speech.

“Because I feel adopted by the North Country. I found my forever home here. To be of service to this community means everything to me.”

Cashman’s campaign was endorsed by the two previous Assembly representatives: Democrat Billy Jones and former Republican and now independent Janet Duprey.

The Clinton County Republican Committee has endorsed retiring State Police Troop B Commander Brent Davison.

