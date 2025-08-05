Clinton Community College officials announce Assemblyman D. Billy Jones will lead its Institute for Advanced Manufacturing

The Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing will be led by outgoing state Assemblyman Billy Jones.

Since the announcement that the community college will open this fall on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, there have been questions about what would happen to the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing, a 30,000-square-foot facility created in 2017 on Clinton Community’s former campus. Acting Clinton Community College President Ken Knelly made a dual announcement Tuesday about the future of what is referred to as the IAM.

“The Institute for Advanced Manufacturing will continue as a part of the Clinton Community College footprint. I’m also pleased to share today that it will be led by Assemblyman Billy Jones," Knelly announced. "He will serve as Clinton’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Workforce Development enabling the IAM and related initiatives to have clear direction, really for the first time.”

Jones announced last week that he will quit the Assembly at the end of August. He says his new role, which he will assume in early September, will allow him to continue serving the North Country.

“I’m honored to take on this position and look forward to building strong partnerships that will drive real results across the region," Jones said. "First of all, we need to come up with a strategic plan for this institution that looks at meeting the needs of business, industry and manufacturing and also provide sustainable career pathways for individuals looking to get into various fields.”

Jones says at IAM he will engage with businesses about needed workforce training and advancing employment opportunities.

“I was here when this building was dedicated and we all saw the potential of what this place could be," Jones recalled. "And my goal, our goal I should say, is to make sure that that is continued through.”

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas said he is looking forward to working with Jones on strategic planning for the institute.

“Everybody knows that we have a very strong and diverse manufacturing base. It’s growing. We know the need is there. The challenge is always making the connection and we’ve got to go to them," Douglas said. "And we’ve always needed a director, a head, here at the IAM that would work with us to go out and do that. And Billy’s that person and we’re going to start doing that as soon as he’s officially on the job.”

The institute has been a boon for regional manufacturers seeking workers trained in fields such as computer technology, electronics, and welding.

Clinton County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Molly Ryan says business throughout the county can benefit from the trained workforce.

“There is a need for every different type of niche. Wherever those businesses are there is something that they can use here. And if it’s not here now it could be. And that’s what Assemblyman Jones will bring to this building is outside of the box thinking and creating those pathways that don’t currently exist,” Ryan said.

