Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman announces re-election campaign

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman is in his second four-year term. This week he announced his campaign for re-election in a YouTube video. He spoke with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about his decision to run again and his pledge to make it his last term if he wins.

In his announcement Democrat Michael Cashman said exciting things continue to happen in the town and region, but challenges cannot be ignored.

“I will continue to work tirelessly to serve you and all the residents of the Town of Plattsburgh. My work is driven by, and inspired by, the people I serve: you. The work continues.”

First and foremost, it's been an honor and a privilege to represent the residents of the town of Plattsburgh. And together, you know, we have been creating a town that the residents and the taxpayers deserve. A great place to live and work and play and invest. But there are a number of projects that I want to see to the finish line. Included on that list is the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project which honors our veterans and is a public private partnership with the American Legion group. Our water capital plan which is a $24 million water infrastructure plan that we've been very laser focused on. And I want to continue to keep the town of Plattsburgh in a strong financial position. We have remained under the New York State Tax Cap every year that I've been in office. And there are still some turbulent times ahead and I'm confident that I and the team here can continue to keep the Town of Plattsburgh and strong fiscal position.

You have focused, as you mentioned, on water, fiscal, and veterans. Why do they capture your attention so much?

Sure. This area has one of the largest veteran populations of anywhere in New York state and I would even say in large parts of the United States. It's important to continue to honor those individuals that have given up so much for us. And as it relates to water infrastructure, we continue to be both in a strong economic position because new business and businesses reinvest where there is infrastructure. Now, we've been telling people that it's about health and safety, sustainability and economic development. We continue to punch well above our weight in the region. We have a very strong bond rating. But we also continue to see significant investment and reinvestment. Just as I had acknowledged during my annual State of the Town, for example, Schluter Systems is looking to build a 450,000 square foot addition to their facility. But there are many other businesses locally here that are continuing to reinvest as well.

What is it about the town, or is it the town leadership, that is bringing the manufacturers and the industry to the town? And if you get a third term, what can you continue to do, or enhance that that, you know, whatever it is, that is bringing them to the town?

So I personally have adopted a model of listen, learn and lead. It's critical that I continue to listen to my constituents. And that includes, you know, the business community. What their needs are, to have a productive township where people can do business, learn about the variety of things that intersect with one another and then lead on people's behalf. I'm a firm believer in collaboration. And, you know, I will continue to collaborate with anyone and everyone to continue to drive the Town of Plattsburgh forward but also to see the greater Plattsburgh region move forward. Some of our great partners over the years have been the Chamber of Commerce, the Development Corporation and so many others. And I look forward to continuing to stay at the table, rolling up our sleeves and working together. It's not about egos and it's not about individuals. It's about seeing good things move forward on everyone's behalf.

Obviously, accomplishments you have mentioned, what about challenges? What have you seen in the past? How have they changed? And do you foresee some in the future that you want to remain in office to deal with?

Sure. Well, I think everybody knows that we continue to face financial challenges, workforce challenges, like many other sectors. The biggest challenge that was, that the town faced, we managed very well was the closing of the Canadian border. We reduced our budget by 20% when the border closed and were able to facilitate all the services and still punch well above our weight. So we do so in the spirit of creativity, innovation, resiliency and we will continue to approach that the same way. We also need to continue to leverage public private partnerships to provide the best services and resources to our community. So while there are some turbulent waters still ahead I'm confident that the team here at the town, which I'm very fortunate to lead, will continue to see straight and, you know, aggressively carve our path forward for our needs today but securing our future.

What do you anticipate for the campaign moving forward? Do you anticipate being challenged? You've had both types of campaigns both challenged and unchallenged. What are you anticipating this year?

I'm not worrying about other individuals and what their campaign may look like, In every campaign, both challenged and unchallenged, I have gone out and knocked on 1000’s of doors and I will continue to do so even though this will be my last term as Town Supervisor. We don't have term limits here in the town but I believe in term limits. And I will continue to engage the constituencies that I am so humbled and privileged to serve. So I will get out there and continue to listen, learn and lead on people's behalf. That's my approach.

Michael, you say that if reelected the third term would be your last. Why do you believe in term limits, self-term limits?

I believe self-term limits allows for, you know, new thoughts and things to come forward within the wide spectrum of needs of a community. I think it also beats back any complacency that may occur. And this goes for, you know, a wider view on government and such. So, again, I'm looking forward to buttoning up a number of projects that were laid out there. That's why I said right from the beginning, you know, this is my position, and looking forward to just getting the job done. As I've been telling people the work continues.

No Republicans have announced a campaign for the Plattsburgh town supervisor’s office so far.

