Fire at Berkshire DA’s Pittsfield home draws emergency response and state police investigation into origins

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, multiple engines responded just before 6 p.m. to a structure fire at Timothy Shugrue’s residence. The fire department says crews contained the blaze in about 90 minutes. Only a minor injury was reported, and a yet-to-be named person has been treated and released. The two-and-a-half story wood frame single family home is located in the city’s southwestern woods by the Pittsfield Municipal Airport at the end of a long private driveway.

Mutual aid was provided to the Pittsfield Fire Department during the response by both the Dalton and Hinsdale Fire Departments, as well as County Ambulance.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services told WAMC that State Police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office are working with local officials to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and that, preliminarily, it does not appear suspicious.

When WAMC approached the scene of the fire Thursday, a state police officer declined comment on the ongoing investigation.

Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti, who was reported to have been at the scene of the fire Wednesday evening, declined comment to WAMC. Per a spokesperson, neither the DA’s work nor the work of his office will be disrupted by the fire. Shugrue began his four-year term in January 2023 after running a successful tough-on-crime campaign against incumbent DA Andrea Harrington in the 2022 Democratic primary. He did not face an opponent in the general election.

Shugrue declined comment Thursday.