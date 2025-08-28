© 2025
Northeast Report

Fire at Berkshire DA’s Pittsfield home draws emergency response and state police investigation into origins

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT
A sign outside the Pittsfield, Massachusetts property where Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue's home lies.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Emergency services responded to a fire at the Pittsfield, Massachusetts, home of Berkshire County’s District Attorney Wednesday night.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, multiple engines responded just before 6 p.m. to a structure fire at Timothy Shugrue’s residence. The fire department says crews contained the blaze in about 90 minutes. Only a minor injury was reported, and a yet-to-be named person has been treated and released. The two-and-a-half story wood frame single family home is located in the city’s southwestern woods by the Pittsfield Municipal Airport at the end of a long private driveway.

Mutual aid was provided to the Pittsfield Fire Department during the response by both the Dalton and Hinsdale Fire Departments, as well as County Ambulance.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services told WAMC that State Police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office are working with local officials to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and that, preliminarily, it does not appear suspicious.

When WAMC approached the scene of the fire Thursday, a state police officer declined comment on the ongoing investigation.

Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti, who was reported to have been at the scene of the fire Wednesday evening, declined comment to WAMC. Per a spokesperson, neither the DA’s work nor the work of his office will be disrupted by the fire. Shugrue began his four-year term in January 2023 after running a successful tough-on-crime campaign against incumbent DA Andrea Harrington in the 2022 Democratic primary. He did not face an opponent in the general election.

Shugrue declined comment Thursday.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
