Shugrue sworn in as next Berkshire District Attorney at courthouse ceremony

Shugrue ousted progressive Andrea Harrington in the 2022 Democratic primary running on the promise to be tough on crime while remaining open to systemic reform. After a ceremony overseen by Judge John Agostini that featured remarks from Sheriff Tom Bowler and former Judge Daniel Ford, Shugrue reiterated his campaign promises.

“People who break the law must be held accountable for their actions," said the DA. "It’s irresponsible to refuse to charge individuals who commit relatively minor crimes such as shoplifting, allow them to repeat their antisocial conduct, time and time again, with no consequences. There's difference between compassionate justice that takes into fact social factors into the equation and provides support programs and responds to vagrant behavior versus completely blindness and unwillingness to act for larger political reasons.”

Shugrue’s term runs through 2026.