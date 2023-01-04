© 2023
Shugrue sworn in as next Berkshire District Attorney at courthouse ceremony

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST
Agostini and Shugrue jan 23.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Former Judge Daniel Ford, Judge John Agostini, and Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as Berkshire District Attorney in the county superior court Wednesday.

Shugrue ousted progressive Andrea Harrington in the 2022 Democratic primary running on the promise to be tough on crime while remaining open to systemic reform. After a ceremony overseen by Judge John Agostini that featured remarks from Sheriff Tom Bowler and former Judge Daniel Ford, Shugrue reiterated his campaign promises.

“People who break the law must be held accountable for their actions," said the DA. "It’s irresponsible to refuse to charge individuals who commit relatively minor crimes such as shoplifting, allow them to repeat their antisocial conduct, time and time again, with no consequences. There's difference between compassionate justice that takes into fact social factors into the equation and provides support programs and responds to vagrant behavior versus completely blindness and unwillingness to act for larger political reasons.”

Shugrue’s term runs through 2026.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
