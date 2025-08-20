Berkshires boarding school backs current head after report substantiates students’ claims of abuse

After legal action directed at former history teacher Matthew Rutledge from former students last spring, Miss Hall’s School commissioned an independent investigation into sexual misconduct claims directed at former staff members. Aleta Law’s report on the school released Tuesday substantiates abuse claims against eight former school employees across decades, including the many leveled at Rutledge in shocking detail. The report alleges the school’s leadership was aware of claims against Rutledge and other staffers, but either ignored them or worked outright to quash them and threaten claimants. In a statement to WAMC, Miss Hall’s says the current head of school, Julia Heaton, will remain in her role with the full backing of the school’s board of trustees despite the report indicating that she failed to act on claims about Rutledge she received as early as 2016. The report credits her with moving swiftly in response to first-hand accounts of abuse she received in 2024. The Berkshire District Attorney’s office, which said it could not prosecute Rutledge due to a loophole in state law after an investigation last year, says it is aware of the report and is investigating its findings.

Statement from Miss Hall's School

Head of School Julia Heaton will continue to serve in her role, with unanimous support from the Miss Hall’s Board of Trustees. As reflected in the Aleta Law report, Julia has been working for more than a decade to positively transform the School’s culture around student wellbeing, advocated from the outset for an independent investigation into the School’s 127-year history and for release of the full report to the community, and has activated corrective measures that support students’ emotional and physical safety.

Consistent with the MHS core values of authenticity, respect, honor, and growth, Julia has taken accountability for her actions and expressed regret for things she could have done differently. The Trustees are confident in Julia’s stewardship of the Miss Hall’s mission, her dedication to the wellbeing of the School’s students, and her care for Survivors and allies as the School works to restore trust.