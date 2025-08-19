Law firm says its report substantiates decades of abuse allegations at Miss Hall's School in latest scandal development

A private law firm has released a report it says substantiates student reports of decades of sexual abuse and harassment by a former teacher at an elite all-girls boarding school in Berkshire County.

The investigation by the Aleta Law Firm finds Matthew Rutledge, a former teacher at Miss Hall’s School, sexually abused and harassed students for decades. The report also says school leaders fostered “a culture of silence” and failed to adequately respond to credible reports of misconduct.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says it has received a copy of the report and will conduct a review.

In October, District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said his office found no criminal conduct after investigating abuse allegations against Rutledge, saying “while the alleged behavior is profoundly troubling, it is not illegal.” The age of consent in Massachusetts is 16.

State lawmakers have sought to pass legislation to close what they say is a loophole that makes it difficult to prosecute adults in positions of authority accused of sexual misconduct.

The District Attorney’s office is encouraging anyone with information related to incidents of misconduct at Miss Hall’s School to come forward by contacting detectives at the Pittsfield Police Department.

Miss Hall’s School has pledged to cooperate with the DA’s investigation, and in a past statement to WAMC said the institution is “fully committed to learning the truth about what occurred so that we may extend support to any members of our community who were harmed, and continue our efforts to safeguard the wellbeing of our students today and in the future.”