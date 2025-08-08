North Country Purple Heart recipients recognized during Purple Heart Day ceremony

Purple Heart recipients in the North Country were honored Thursday evening during a ceremony at Plattsburgh’s Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park.

Purple Heart Day Is an annual national recognition of those awarded the medal for heroic acts or injuries in combat.

In Plattsburgh people gathered at the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park, which includes a Purple Heart Trail, to recognize recipients. Clinton County Veteran’s Service Agency Director Kevin LeBoeuf Introduced the three men being recognized.

“We have 3 veterans we’d like to recognize this evening. Howard Altman earned his Purple Heart in Vietnam. Paul Patunoff who also earned his in Vietnam and Harold Allan Greene, Vietnam as well. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice, LeBoeuf told them.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman emceed the proceedings.

“The Purple Heart medal was established by General George Washington in 1782,” Cashman said. “It is the oldest military decoration still awarded today. It stands as a solemn symbol not of glory but of sacrifice, of pain endured in silence, of courage shown in chaos, of love for country that outweighed fear.”

The colors were presented, the National Anthem was sung and a Boy Scout Troop led the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Cashman told the crowd they were standing in a place intentionally designed to honor those who have served the country.

“It is a living tribute, a promise made by our community to never forget who have served, especially those who have paid the cost of freedom with their blood, their bodies and too often their lives.”

A small table was set in front of the crowd to symbolize the missing. Clinton County American Legion Adjutant Robert St. John explained the significance of each of its settings.

“This table is our way of symbolizing that members of our profession of arms are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs or MIAs. We call them brothers. The round table shows our concern for them is never-ending.”

A moment of silence followed. Cashman then invited the community to join an Honor Guard escorting the Purple Heart recipients on a silent walk of the Purple Heart trail.

“As you walk remember those folks that could not be with us today,” Cashman urged. “The luminary bags represent those lights of individuals lost and while you may not know them they sacrificed so much for our freedom. May we be worthy of the sacrifices made in our name.”