Guilderland plants apple trees to celebrate deep roots connecting to the history of the American Revolution

Two trees planted this week signify the Albany County Town of Guilderland’s deep historical roots as celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution begin.

Two Golden Russet apple trees are the beginning of a new orchard on a plot of land near the town’s community gardens in Altamont. Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber says the reintroduction of legacy apple trees serves as a reminder that produce from local farms was the breadbasket for soldiers during the Revolutionary War. On August 11, 1777, the Battle of Normanskill was fought nearby, along what is now Route 146.

“The Battle of Normanskill is actually known by many people, but very people know what actually was happening in the community itself, whether it was the farms or the merchants and whatnot," said BArber. "And this is basically a small part to really recognize that basically, produce and basically grains and other items, food, was so essential to the ultimate victory at Saratoga. But also here, meanwhile, while the soldiers are all fighting, you've got families. You've got young children, mothers, wives or whatnot, are tending to the farm and really feeding this army. And so this is a show that these heritage events like this, which show apples, in this case, existed back in the time of the American Revolution.”

Barber says the chosen location, protected from weather, is ideal for the trees' survival and reflects colonial farming practices.

Dave Lucas / WAMC Don Rittner poses beside a newly planted apple tree in Guilderland, NY (July 8, 2025).

Local author, environmentalist, filmmaker, historian, professor and archeologist Don Rittner chairs the town's 250th American Revolution Committee. He sees the planting of heritage apple trees as a way to connect the community with its historical roots and to educate future generations.

“The Dutch, of course, had apples here in the 17th century," said Rittner. "That was one of the first things in the Hudson Valley, planted by the Dutch. So they weren't unknown. There were 1000s of varieties of apples. And you know, if you can go to a store and get maybe two or three different ones, you'd be lucky, right at one time, there were 1000s of them. I'm hoping to get 100. I mean, I don't know if I'll been alive long enough, but the goal is to get as many heritage New York apple trees as possible, and make this, put events around us about Guilderland's history, because I mean our history, the good part of Guilderland's history, in terms of the revolution, many of the farmers not only fought the war, but they also supplied foodstuffs to the war, to the war effort."

Barber and Rittner planted one tree apiece. Over the next seven years, Guilderland officials intend to honor the role the town played throughout the duration of the American Revolution. Plans include establishing a full orchard at the site to showcase the breadth of the region’s farming and agricultural history, and a reenactment of The Battle of Normanskill. Rittner expects a boost to local tourism.

"Heritage Tourists, they spend 600 bucks more than the average tourist. They stay an extra day. They're more educated. Many of them have masters. So heritage tourism is a real economic shot. We're in the oldest continually settled area in America, Albany. There's been Europeans here since 1614, and almost any famous American historical event, I could show you somebody from the Capital District that took part in it. So this is the birthplace of American democracy," Rittner said.

Once the apple trees have grown and fruit turned ripe, Barber and Rittner say the town will create annual events around the orchard, including making cider, apple picking, and children’s activities.