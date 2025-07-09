© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guilderland plants apple trees to celebrate deep roots connecting to the history of the American Revolution

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber plants one of two Golden Russet apple trees, the beginning of a new orchard on a plot of land near the town’s community gardens in Altamont.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber plants one of two Golden Russet apple trees, the beginning of a new orchard on a plot of land near the town’s community gardens in Altamont.

Two trees planted this week signify the Albany County Town of Guilderland’s deep historical roots as celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution begin.  

Two Golden Russet apple trees are the beginning of a new orchard on a plot of land near the town’s community gardens in Altamont. Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber says the reintroduction of legacy apple trees serves as a reminder that produce from local farms was the breadbasket for soldiers during the Revolutionary War. On August 11, 1777, the Battle of Normanskill was fought nearby, along what is now Route 146.

“The Battle of Normanskill is actually known by many people, but very people know what actually was happening in the community itself, whether it was the farms or the merchants and whatnot," said BArber. "And this is basically a small part to really recognize that basically, produce and basically grains and other items, food, was so essential to the ultimate victory at Saratoga. But also here, meanwhile, while the soldiers are all fighting, you've got families. You've got young children, mothers, wives or whatnot, are tending to the farm and really feeding this army. And so this is a show that these heritage events like this, which show apples, in this case, existed back in the time of the American Revolution.”

Barber says the chosen location, protected from weather, is ideal for the trees' survival and reflects colonial farming practices.

Don Rittner poses beside a newly planted apple tree in Guilderland, NY (July 8, 2025).
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Don Rittner poses beside a newly planted apple tree in Guilderland, NY (July 8, 2025).

Local author, environmentalist, filmmaker, historian, professor and archeologist Don Rittner chairs the town's 250th American Revolution Committee. He sees the planting of heritage apple trees as a way to connect the community with its historical roots and to educate future generations.

“The Dutch, of course, had apples here in the 17th century," said Rittner. "That was one of the first things in the Hudson Valley, planted by the Dutch. So they weren't unknown. There were 1000s of varieties of apples. And you know, if you can go to a store and get maybe two or three different ones, you'd be lucky, right at one time, there were 1000s of them. I'm hoping to get 100. I mean, I don't know if I'll been alive long enough, but the goal is to get as many heritage New York apple trees as possible, and make this, put events around us about Guilderland's history, because I mean our history, the good part of Guilderland's history, in terms of the revolution, many of the farmers not only fought the war, but they also supplied foodstuffs to the war, to the war effort."

Barber and Rittner planted one tree apiece. Over the next seven years, Guilderland officials intend to honor the role the town played throughout the duration of the American Revolution. Plans include establishing a full orchard at the site to showcase the breadth of the region’s farming and agricultural history, and a reenactment of The Battle of Normanskill. Rittner expects a boost to local tourism.

"Heritage Tourists, they spend 600 bucks more than the average tourist. They stay an extra day. They're more educated. Many of them have masters. So heritage tourism is a real economic shot. We're in the oldest continually settled area in America, Albany. There's been Europeans here since 1614, and almost any famous American historical event, I could show you somebody from the Capital District that took part in it. So this is the birthplace of American democracy," Rittner said. 

Once the apple trees have grown and fruit turned ripe, Barber and Rittner say the town will create annual events around the orchard, including making cider, apple picking, and children’s activities.
News
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content