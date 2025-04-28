© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts talks 250th Anniversary of Revolutionary War, heritage tourism

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT
Saratoga County historian Lauren Roberts at the 2024 Saratoga County fair
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
/
WAMC
Saratoga County historian Lauren Roberts at the 2024 Saratoga County fair

Lauren Roberts has served as the Saratoga County Historian for 15 years.

As the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War quickly approaches, Roberts is hard at work promoting local celebrations and preparing for an influx in heritage tourists. Roberts says it’s also a great chance for locals to get in touch with the history in their backyards.

The Battle of Saratoga's 250th anniversary is in 2027.
Tags
News Saratoga Springssaratoga battlefield