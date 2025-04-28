Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts talks 250th Anniversary of Revolutionary War, heritage tourism
Lauren Roberts has served as the Saratoga County Historian for 15 years.
As the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War quickly approaches, Roberts is hard at work promoting local celebrations and preparing for an influx in heritage tourists. Roberts says it’s also a great chance for locals to get in touch with the history in their backyards.
The Battle of Saratoga's 250th anniversary is in 2027.