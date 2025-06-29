© 2025
'100-foot-rule' could be repealed, NRDC's Chris Casey weighs in on what he says are potential state-wide benefits

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 29, 2025 at 10:50 AM EDT
The NY HEAT Act, in part, would rescind what’s known as the 100 foot rule, which requires that utility ratepayers subsidize gas hook up installations within 100 feet of a home or business. It also caps utility bills for low income New Yorkers, and makes it easier for gas companies to help customers convert to energy saving devices, like heat pumps.
Samantha Simmons
As the New York State legislative session came to a close last week, state lawmakers voted to repeal a decades-old policy referred to as the “100-foot-rule.” The law allows utility companies to charge customers fees to subsidize the cost of extending gas lines to new users. Republicans opposed to the bill claim the repeal would increase costs for homeowners, who would have to foot the bill themselves to get connected. Advocates say the change will save utility customers statewide $200 million per year. The bill was included as part of the larger NY HEAT Act, which aims to decarbonize the state's energy grid. The bill now heads to Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, who has not signaled whether she will sign it. To learn about what a repeal could mean to New Yorkers, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Christopher Casey, Utility Regulatory Director for New York for the Natural Resources Defense Council. He calls the repeal overdue. The New York state Department of Public Service says it doesn’t comment on legislation. Utility National Grid tells WAMC it is committed to delivering safe and reliable energy that help the state reach its decarbonization goals.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
