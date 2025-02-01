New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s $252 billion budget proposal includes measures to address the demand for energy efficiency driven by artificial intelligence and the preservation of natural resources. But some advocates are upset about the governor’s exclusion of language included in last year’s budget specifically referencing the NY HEAT Act — which stalled last session — that would eliminate the so-called “100-foot” rule and protect utility customers from bearing the cost of investments in fossil fuel infrastructure and the cap and invest program. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Rich Schrader, Director of New York Government Affairs at the Natural Resources Defense Council, who says it could set back the state’s clean energy goals.

