Some key local races will be decided in Tuesday's primaries in New York state

It’s primary election day in New York state, and several high-profile races will be decided after 10 days of early voting. In New York City, former Governor Andrew Cuomo is hoping to complete his political comeback in an 11-candidate Democratic primary for mayor. In the ranked-choice voting election, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is the other leading candidate. First-term Mayor Eric Adams, the Democratic victor four years ago, is running as an independent.

In Glens Falls, Democratic Mayor Bill Collins faces a challenge from Third Ward City Council Diana Palmer as he seeks a second term. In Woodstock, town councilor Anula Courtis, environmentalist Erin Moran and journalist David Wallis are running to replace Democratic town supervisor Bill McKenna, who is not seeking a fifth two-year term. In Hudson, political newcomer Joe Ferris is looking to upset third-term Democratic Mayor Kamal Johnson.

And in Albany, Common Council President Corey Ellis, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, and tech businessman Dan Cerutti are running in Tuesday’s pivotal Democratic primary for mayor, hoping to succeed third-term Democrat Kathy Sheehan. With Applyrs running for the corner office, there is also a three-way Democratic primary for the citywide auditor post, featuring Sheehan’s Chief of Staff David Galin, Albany County Legislator Sam Fein, and former Common Councilor John Rosenzweig.

Primary races for three seats on Troy’s Republican-controlled city council could help change the makeup of Collar City leadership. In each of the three races, changed or unexpected party affiliations, could factor in.

In Tuesday’s primaries, incumbent Bill Keal, a Republican, and Phil DiLorenzo, a Democrat, are both running on the Conservative line in District 1. Meanwhile, GOP-endorsed Richard Mosall and Democrat Noreen McKee are running on the Democratic party line for District 4, and in District 5, GOP-backed Eric Wisher and Democrat Jona Favreau are running on the Working Families party line.

The primaries in Districts 1, 4 and 5 come in a year that will also see three other council seats contested in November’s general election.