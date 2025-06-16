Albany’s Democratic mayoral hopefuls weigh in on a proposal to build a downtown soccer stadium

The four Albany Democratic mayoral candidates give mixed reviews on a proposed $600 million, 8,000-seat professional soccer stadium complex in downtown Albany.

The open-air stadium complex would be located near the MVP Arena in the city’s so-called “Parking Lot District” and would include housing and retail space.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who is not running for a fourth term, says the proposal would boost the city’s economy while preserving its history.

"We can move very quickly to not only get the sports arena built, but to also build around it,” said Sheehan.

However, Albany residents have historically given sports teams lukewarm support. And the four Democrats vying to lead the city have questions about the roughly $600 million project, especially as the scope and needed public funds have changed since developers first announced the idea in 2024.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been more supportive of the stadium, which could also host concerts and other events, than other candidates. She says she is on board with the idea at face value, because it incorporates mixed-use development in an area that needs it.

"When we talk about economic growth for our city, we have to look at projects that couple these three, again, entertainment, housing and commercial space," Applyrs said. "And so this is one project that has been put forth that checks the boxes, and so I know that there are processes in place to vet additional projects and proposals, but as I've shared, what I appreciate about the project is that It addresses Albany's priorities and what we need to help boost our economy, and also, especially when it comes to the South End, we need a real investment that will help to anchor the neighborhood, as well as allow us to leverage that investment to attract additional investment."

Businessman Dan Cerutti has reservations about the cost. He says Northeast weather is not ideal for an outdoor stadium, and he said he's expressed concerns to local developers, including Redburn principal Jeff Buell, about being too anxious to push plans forward.

"I just want to think very carefully about it. The $600 million price tag, and their interest in the city or the state picking up a quarter of it at $150 million is a non-starter. And I've told Jeff Buell that that's the wrong ratio. It's too much money and so some total, I don't think that's the project. That'll, you know, that'll, that'll give us what we need for an attraction down in Liberty Square. Doesn't mean we can't work with them. Doesn't mean we, we shouldn't continue to get ideas around it. But right now, as packaged, I don't think it's the right answer," said Cerutti.

Common Council President Corey Ellis isn't keen on the price tag, either. He would rather see initiatives that he says would better stimulate growth in downtown Albany. Perhaps an aquarium... "...the aquarium could provide over two to 300 jobs, but also be another tourist attraction that people would come to. The city and continue to have a vibrant downtown at least six, seven days a week, because of the number of individuals who will be coming visiting the Capital City to see an aquarium or some type of family fun act, tourist activity like that. So I believe aquarium, a museum, something that's going to be a tourist attraction six to seven days a week. That's how you begin to get that downtown moving," Ellis said.

Echoing Cerutti and Ellis’ cost concerns, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin says she's far from sold on the concept.

"Every time I read a story in Business Review, there are different players involved, and the conversation has not filtered down to me as a stakeholder, as a decision maker, in the city of Albany," McLaughlin said. "And I'm not convinced that it is the best thing for us. And give me some more details. How much do you want of my money to make that work and even to get it built? How are we going to make it an entity that works more than three months out the year... can I see some plans?"

Capitalize Albany began actively seeking proposals to redevelop the 8-acre site on May 28th. The deadline for submissions is August 26.