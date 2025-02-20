What Albany’s mayoral candidates think of Albany County Executive’s shared services proposal

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan appear to be at odds over a portion of McCoy’s State of the County address this week. McCoy's surprise announcement regarding sharing services between the municipalities is getting reaction from city hall and Albany mayoral candidates.

McCoy upset the apple cart during his address at the former College of Saint Rose campus when he suggested the city and county consolidate services. He argued that shared services could eliminate administrative costs, reduce bureaucracy overlap and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent more effectively.

“Change can be challenging," McCoy said, but I believe this is the right path for our future, and with an opportunity of Mayor Sheehan closing out her great 12 years in office, and all these candidates running for office, [it’s] a great opportunity to be open minded about creativity for our residents of just not the city of Albany, but for the county.”

Speaking Wednesday on WAMC, Sheehan, a fellow Democrat who is not seeking a fourth term, says there is little overlap of city and county services. "We have not had any substantive discussions about it. It was kind of the first that I was hearing of it."

Later in the day McCoy shared a few of his ideas with WAMC:

“ HR. We could save them, you know, I'll go look at the cost, I think it's like $500,000... civil service, economic development. We're doing that with Capitalize Albany shares. We have the Albany County Alliance. We can consolidate, save money, and have more bargaining power for the future to do more development,” said McCoy.

Albany mayoral candidates who responded to WAMC regarding the feasibility of a shared services agreement between the two governments seemed to favor the idea.

McCoy says he's spoken with County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, a former Common Council president, about consolidation. McLaughlin thinks "it's a great idea."

"If we show that we're working together then we can go to the state, I believe, as partners, when we go on behalf of the city of Albany. And even to the federal representatives, when we're seeking funding to take care of the needs of our residents," McLaughlin said.

Candidate Dan Cerutti says shared services makes a lot of sense.

“Not just with the county but with other municipalities in the state. So I favor this kind of thing. I have a lot of experience In consolidations and acquisitions across several different industries. And what I've learned is that In practice, this is usually substantially more complicated than it appears in concept. So anything like this needs to be considered eyes wide open and carefully,” said Cerutti.

Candidate Michael Crook wonders if there would be "any catch" but sees consolidating services as one way to trim Albany Police Department staff.

“I come from New Jersey, and they do that all the time," Crook said. "So I'm very used to, I'm very well accustomed to this sharing services, but there's always a financial impact and we gotta know that upfront before we make a decision. “

Candidate Marlon Anderson agrees. "When the county sheriff’s department committed their resources toward helping us with this with the crime on streets in the city of Albany last summer and the summer before that,” said Anderson.

Anderson adds if elected he'd have to discuss the concept at length with McCoy.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs declined to comment. A spokesperson for Common Council President Corey Ellis says the mayoral contender "is going to sit this one out."

