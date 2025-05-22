© 2025
Marchetti’s proposed 2026 budget for Pittsfield comes in at over $226 million

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 22, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
Downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts on the morning of July 15th, 2024.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts on the morning of July 15th, 2024.

Budget season is officially underway in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The mayor’s financial plan for fiscal year 2026 totals more than $226 million.

Mayor Peter Marchetti’s plan – a roughly 3% increase over the current year – includes a $140 million municipal operating budget and $86.5 million school budget.

He told the city council at its committee of the whole meeting Wednesday night that rising fixed costs are behind increased spending.

“Knowing that the range of insurance rates increases could be anywhere from nine to 20% across the commonwealth, we later learned that ours was a 10.9% increase, but after doing a really deeper dive and analyzing who is in what insurance plan, that increase is really only an 8.2% increase at a little over $2.5 million," explained the mayor. "Our retirement contribution is up 5.2%, with a total of $904,778, and debt service increase is $557,529 or 8% increase.”

After weeks of deliberation to come, the city council will take final votes on the budget during its proper meetings in June.

The new fiscal year starts July 1st.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
